ICONIXX Takes Flight With New Single “Paper Planes,” Dropping December 12 

Byline: Matt Emma

Heads up, music lovers—ICONIXX is back and ready to shake up your playlists. The rising R&B/J-Pop powerhouse is gearing up to release their highly anticipated new single, “Paper Planes,” on December 12, and the buzz is already hitting every corner of the culture. Known for blending soulful melodies with bold, genre-defying production, ICONIXX is leveling up once again by teaming with Grammy-winning giants @YonniMakesHits and @DemJointz. When these forces collide, you already know the result isn’t just a song—it’s a moment.

“Paper Planes” delivers exactly what fans crave: depth, drama, and that signature ICONIXX emotional punch. Co-written with lyrical phenom Mayila Jones, the track explores the heartbreak of a love drifting off course. The metaphor is powerful—two lovers turned fragile paper planes, floating wherever the winds of uncertainty decide to take them. Anchored by an anthemic, hard-hitting beat and elevated by ICONIXX’s unmistakable vocals, the song brings vulnerability and intensity together in a way that feels cinematic. And yes—the duo stays true to their roots with a beautifully crafted bridge in Japanese, adding another layer of texture and global appeal.

But ICONIXX isn’t stopping at sonics. To complete the vision, creative director and visual mastermind @KharmonyFortune has crafted a stunning music video that mirrors every emotion embedded in the record. Expect rich storytelling, striking imagery, and a visual world that pushes ICONIXX into new artistic territory. Fans will witness the pair as they’ve never been seen before—raw, expressive, and creatively fearless.

Stay locked in to The Source for exclusive updates as we get closer to the release. Your playlists should be on standby, because “Paper Planes” by ICONIXX isn’t just a track—it’s a full-blown experience. Keep it real, keep it urban, and let ICONIXX take you on a flight you won’t forget. Don’t miss out.