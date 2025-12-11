Logan Paul says Travis Scott was set to join him in a major WWE moment but failed to appear when it mattered. Speaking about a planned 3 on 3 tag match for an upcoming WWE premium live event, Paul revealed that he, Scott, and a third partner were expected to be announced as a team. According to Paul, Scott did not show up on the day of the reveal, halting the announcement and forcing WWE to pivot.

Paul did not share additional details about why Scott missed the commitment, but his comments have sparked fan speculation about what the crossover moment could have looked like.