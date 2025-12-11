Miguel is back in album mode with Caos ending an eight year wait for a full project but he is already thinking far ahead. In a recent Genius interview the singer shared that another completed album is finished and waiting. He believes the unreleased work tops his latest release and made it clear that fans should not expect another long gap. When asked directly if a lengthy pause was coming again he answered no and added that if the decision were his alone the next album would already be scheduled. He said if it was up to me I would put another album out before the tour starts.

According to Miguel the delay has nothing to do with creativity and everything to do with contract limits. He explained that his current agreement with RCA Records prevents him from releasing new music until late next year. While he acknowledged that there are people at the label who understand and want to do the right thing he described the overall structure as unfair. He said I would sooner release it independently than to allow them to pick up the deal without it being a fair deal. And it is not a fair deal and I am happy to go on record about that.

Miguel framed the situation as part of a larger industry pattern that he no longer wants to accept. He noted that he owns his intellectual property and believes the next phase of his career needs to prioritize independence. He said there are absolutely things that need to happen that I would prefer to happen as an independent artist.

Looking further ahead Miguel shared that his long term goal goes beyond his own releases. He hopes to spend the next decade passing along what he has learned and helping guide other artists through the industry. He said my next ten years is me really taking what I have learned and hopefully educating and stewarding other artists.

Dropping Caos after such a long absence also brought unexpected emotions. Miguel said it had been so long since he released music that he forgot how intense the response can be. He shared that he received more messages about this album than any project he has done before and described the reaction as really dope endearing and reassuring.