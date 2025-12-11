NYC Drill Rapper TBO ZAY Arrested in Connection To Kris Boyd Midtown Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and wounded in Midtown Manhattan this week, and police have arrested the suspect they believe pulled the trigger: 22-year-old Zion Pendergrass, a NYC drill rapper known by the alias TBO ZAY.

According to the NYPD, the shooting occurred late Tuesday night near West 38th Street, in a heavily trafficked section of Midtown. Boyd, 28, was struck once during what investigators believe was a targeted confrontation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police quickly launched an investigation, gathering surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts. Detectives were able to identify Pendergrass as the alleged shooter within twenty-four hours. He was taken into custody without incident and now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Sources close to the investigation say the motive remains unclear. Still, authorities are actively probing whether the altercation stemmed from an ongoing dispute connected to Pendergrass’s street affiliations or music circle. Investigators are also reviewing whether the rapper had been surveilling Boyd before the shooting, or if the encounter was spontaneous.

Boyd, who signed with the Jets earlier this year and has played four NFL seasons with the Vikings and Cardinals, has not yet spoken publicly about the incident. Team officials released a statement saying they are monitoring the situation and are grateful that Boyd’s injuries are not life-threatening.

As for Pendergrass, the arrest marks the latest intersection between emerging NYC drill artists and violent street conflicts that continue to draw scrutiny from law enforcement. Prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury later this week.

The investigation remains active, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.