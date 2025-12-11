Snoop Dogg is stepping into Olympic history as he becomes Team USA’s first ever honorary coach for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. The announcement marks a major expansion of the bond he formed with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee after his standout run during the Paris Summer Games.

Snoop shared the news on LinkedIn and reflected on how instantly he connected with the Olympic family in Paris. He wrote that from the moment he arrived he felt the energy the pride and the love of sport that sets Team USA apart. He spoke highly of how the staff supports athletes and how those athletes inspire the world which hooked him from day one.

He also explained the purpose of the new role. Snoop said he is joining as Team USA’s first honorary coach to celebrate and support athletes in ways that go beyond what fans see during competition. He said he wants to bring his voice his heart and maybe a little wisdom from the sidelines to help motivate Team USA highlight the full athlete journey and uplift the people who help make Olympic dreams possible.

One of his first contributions will be the Team USA x Coach Snoop apparel capsule created with Fanatics with proceeds going directly to Team USA athletes. His correspondent moments in Paris along with his appearance as a torchbearer made him a crowd favorite and helped set the stage for this next chapter.

Looking ahead to 2026 Snoop will reunite with NBC and bring his signature commentary from Italy while also spotlighting the culture of the region through recurring features. As he said earlier this year he plans to show up in full winter style and bring his skates his goggles his snow gear and of course plenty of ice.