GRAMMY winner and multi-platinum superstar 21 Savage continues to strengthen his legacy with the release of his fourth solo studio album, What Happened to the Streets? The 14-track project arrives with major guest features, including Drake, Lil Baby, Young Nudy and others who add their voices to the highly anticipated album.

The rollout began Monday with a cinematic trailer that immediately captured global attention. The album’s production lineup brings together some of Savage’s most trusted collaborators. Metro Boomin, the producer behind the duo’s acclaimed and GRAMMY-winning Savage Mode work, contributes to the new set alongside Southside, Spiff Sinatra, COUPE, and Zaytoven. Their collective sound helps shape an album that blends sharp storytelling with the menacing tone fans expect from the Atlanta star.

21 Savage elevated the album campaign with a creative partnership at 2025 Art Basel, choosing the global art fair as the stage for his next artistic chapter. Teaming with SLAWN, the celebrated British Nigerian visual artist, Savage unveiled four unique album covers that traveled across Miami, stopping at PRIZM and SCOPE. Each artwork was printed on vinyl, and 2,100 copies of each edition were pressed as limited-edition collectibles for fans.

Following two consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, 21 Savage now adds another major release to his catalog. What Happened to the Streets? is officially available across streaming platforms.