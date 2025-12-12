50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, is stepping into the Street Fighter universe with the same confidence that has defined his rise in music and film. On December 12, the mogul ignited online conversation after unveiling new promotional material for the 2026 live action Street Fighter movie, where he plays Balrog, the franchise’s brutal and money driven boxer.

The reveal arrived alongside a fresh trailer and a striking still image that shows 50 locked in a fighting stance, gloves raised, sharp high top fade intact, and classic trunks completing the look. The visual leans heavily into Balrog’s legacy as the game’s most aggressive brawler, capturing the raw intimidation that made the character a fan favorite.

His caption, “You’re just another payday. 50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026,” immediately became a focal point for fans. The line mirrors Balrog’s in game persona, a heavyweight enforcer fueled by greed, dominance, and relentless trash talk. By framing the role as “another payday,” 50 blends the character’s motivations with his own public image built on competition and survival.

You’re just another payday. 50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026 pic.twitter.com/cl2Bg5X0vn — 50cent (@50cent) December 12, 2025

Hours later, he followed up with a second post offering a sneak peek of the film and tagging the official Street Fighter account, helping drive momentum around the trailer release.

Together, the posts signal that this is more than a simple casting announcement. They frame Balrog as an extension of 50 Cent’s cultural presence, positioning the character as a hard hitting force for a new generation of moviegoers. With the film arriving next October, anticipation for his performance is already building.