Five-time Grammy nominees Clipse have released the new visual for “P.O.V.” featuring Tyler, The Creator. Directed by Cole Bennett, the video is the latest from their critically acclaimed album Let God Sort Em Out, which earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 68th annual Grammys.

The album has dominated year-end lists, with Rolling Stone naming it the #1 hip-hop album and #6 overall in 2025, calling it “exacting,” “ice-cold” and “excellent.” The New York Times praised it as “delicious, irresistible,” while Fader celebrated Clipse for bringing back “the art of the spectacle.” Pitchfork highlighted Pusha T and Malice as “two apex predators returning to the ecosystem, restoring the creative order as they see fit.”

“P.O.V.” marks the fifth official video from the album, following visuals for “F.I.C.O.” featuring Stove God Cooks, “So Be It” – up for Best Music Video – and Grammy-nominated tracks “Chains And Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “The Birds Don’t Sing” featuring John Legend.

With this release, Clipse continues to solidify their return as one of hip hop’s most influential duos, combining lyrical mastery with bold visual storytelling.