Michael Oberlies, the longtime personal videographer for Sean “Diddy” Combs, has spoken out amid growing speculation surrounding Netflix’s docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The four part series, executive produced by 50 Cent, has drawn major attention for its deep dive into Combs’ past and its inclusion of previously unseen material.

The documentary features interviews with people from various chapters of Combs’ life, including former inner circle associates and individuals who have made allegations against him. One of the most discussed elements is unreleased footage showing Combs in conversation with his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recorded shortly before his arrest.

Following the release, online chatter suggested the footage may have surfaced due to a fee dispute or contract related disagreement involving Oberlies. The videographer pushed back on those claims, explaining that the issue occurred during a brief period when he was not actively working. He stressed that the situation had nothing to do with any contractual conflict.

Combs’ legal team responded sharply after the series debuted, labeling the project a “shameful hit piece.” They argued the footage was never approved for public release and accused Netflix of unlawfully using Combs’ intellectual property while undermining years of efforts to control his public narrative.

Netflix has denied those claims, stating that all materials used in the series were acquired legally. The streaming platform added that standard industry protocols were followed throughout production.