21 Savage says there is real potential for Drake and Metro Boomin to reunite creatively after their recent fallout. In a new interview, Savage revealed that Drake privately apologized to Metro multiple times, acknowledging where he went wrong in their disagreement.

According to Savage, the tension began when Metro “felt a certain type of way about something,” which created distance between the longtime collaborators. Drake addressed the issue directly with both artists, offering what Savage described as sincere apologies.

Savage added that Metro is now “more open minded,” suggesting that the producer is no longer closed off to the idea of working with Drake again. While stopping short of confirming anything, he hinted that fans may not have to wait long.

“I feel like in the future, the near future, we’ll see them work together again,” Savage said, sparking excitement across social media.

If the reunion happens, it would mark a major moment for hip hop, as Drake and Metro have delivered some of the most influential hits of the past decade.