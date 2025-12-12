The long running New York radio staple Ebro In The Morning has officially come to an end at MediaCo Hip Hop Hot 97 WQHT. The morning show featured Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez and had been a defining voice of hip hop radio for more than a decade.

Ebro theorizes about why his show, 'Ebro in the Morning', was canceled after 13 years:



"They need my sh*t talking anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out the way."



“They’re tryna get to the bag at these VCs, gotta raise some capital…” pic.twitter.com/VHYdMzJ3QP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 12, 2025

Ebro Darden confirmed the news on X, writing, “It’s done. More to come. #EbroInTheMorning.” Peter Rosenberg followed with his own message, saying, “I lived out a childhood dream and it was amazing. Very excited for what’s next #ebrointhemorning #reallate.” In a separate Instagram video, Rosenberg added that change has been coming for some time and encouraged listeners to stay tuned for what is ahead.

All references to the morning show have since been removed from Hot97.com, further signaling the end of the era.

Ebro In The Morning originally debuted in 2012 when Darden returned to the morning time slot after previously hosting mornings from 2004 to 2007. Beyond Hot 97, Darden also serves as a host on Apple Music Radio. Rosenberg has been part of WQHT since 2007 while also working with ESPN New York and the WWE. Laura Stylez joined the show in 2013 after working as a digital producer and has also hosted on SiriusXM and other major New York stations.

Stylez shared an emotional message praising the listeners and teasing future plans with her longtime co hosts. Darden later posted a video claiming MediaCo venture capitalists were responsible for his exit, citing political differences, and encouraged followers to subscribe to his YouTube channel.