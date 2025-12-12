The long-awaited return of one of rap’s most iconic partnerships has officially arrived. French Montana and Max B have formally reunited for their first full collaboration project since Max B’s return, continuing one of the most iconic and influential series in rap history.

The single, “Make America Wavy Again” (MAWA), is out now on all streaming platforms, paired with a cinematic official music video that delivers a modern, elevated visual take on the signature wavy energy that shaped their legacy.

This moment marks the continuation of the legendary Coke Wave series, which French Montana and Max B first launched in 2009 with cult classics like “Here It Is,” “Grindin’,” and “The New Wave.” For over a decade, fans have been asking about the missing Coke Wave 3. Today, the duo confirms there was never a Coke Wave 3—until now.

The Full Project is Set for 2026

The new single sets the stage for the full collaborative project, Coke Wave 3.5: NARCOS, which is scheduled to arrive on January 9, 2026. This release signifies a historic reunion and the long-awaited continuation of one of hip-hop’s most influential series.

French Montana spoke on the weight of the moment: “This moment is bigger than music. Max and I started this wave together, and now that he’s home and we’re locked in again, it feels like everything came full circle. The fans waited a long time for Coke Wave 3, so we’re giving them something legendary.”

