On this date in 1958, the world was introduced to one of the most innovative stylists in graffiti history, Harlem born Jeff Brown, better known across the culture as KASE 2 or CASE 2. A true pioneer of the art form that took shape in the South Bronx and eventually influenced the entire world, KASE 2 would have been 67 years old today.

Forever calling himself the King of Style, KASE 2 began lighting up New York City in the early seventies. His first major handball court piece dropped in 1973, marking the beginning of a career defined by raw originality, fearless experimentation and an unmistakable visual identity. What made his legacy even more remarkable is that KASE lost his right arm in a childhood subway accident at age ten, yet still went on to execute more than one hundred pieces across the MTA system before 1980. His left handed mastery became a symbol of both resilience and brilliance inside a movement built on overcoming obstacles.

KASE 2 became internationally recognized not only for his work on steel, but also for his on screen appearance in the 1982 Hip Hop classic Wild Style, where he held his own alongside fellow writers including DEZ, later known to the world as DJ Kay Slay. His evolving letterforms, creative abstractions and dedication to pushing graffiti forward helped shape the very language of style writing.

Today, the culture remembers KASE 2 as a visionary whose impact still ripples through generations of writers. His name remains etched into the foundation of graffiti, a testament to the power of imagination, determination and style that can never be duplicated.

Rest in power to the King of Style.