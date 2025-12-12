Ken Carson is closing out a massive year with his latest single, “the acronym,” featuring Opium labelmate Destroy Lonely. The track, produced by Akachi, Sonickaboom, and DJ Moon, reunites the fan favorite duo fresh off the sold-out finale of Playboi Carti’s Antagonist tour.

Ken began teasing the release last month with an online acrostic spelling out Opium, the collective dominating rap in 2025. The new single arrives on the heels of his most successful era yet. His album More Chaos became his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and landed on Complex’s “50 Best Albums of 2025,” also securing a place among Spotify’s most-streamed rap projects of the year.

Beyond music, Ken expanded his presence in fashion and culture. He earned recognition on Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact Report, delivered debut headline sets at Rubicon and ComplexCon, collaborated with Jesse Jo Stark’s Deadly Doll and Affliction, and appeared in major campaigns for Y/Project x Heavn by Marc Jacobs and SKIMS x Cactus Plant Flea Market.

“the acronym” continues his momentum as he cements himself as one of rap’s leading forces.