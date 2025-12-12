Meek Mill turned his X timeline into a living archive this week, sharing raw memories from North Philadelphia that shaped his worldview long before fame arrived. Through a series of posts, the rapper reflected on street level lessons, neighborhood characters, and moments that still linger with him decades later.

One of the earliest stories Meek recalled dated back to when he was just thirteen. He described saving money to buy clothes, only to lose it all in a three card molly scam near the Market Street bus stop. “I will never forget the 3 card molly oldhead caught me for my whole bankroll like $400 going shopping for clothes,” Meek wrote, explaining that the man chose the bus stop intentionally, waiting for kids as they got off. He added that the operation was not solo, noting that the man “had five actors with him,” making the setup feel unavoidable to a young teenager.

Meek also added context about the man behind the scam, saying he was a familiar presence in the neighborhood. According to Meek, residents allowed him to live in their North Philly apartment hallway in exchange for small services, a detail that highlights the complicated relationships often formed in tight knit communities.

In another post, Meek revealed that the man, known locally as Nelson, was later killed. He described a chaotic scene where police allegedly caught the killer immediately and allowed the crowd to confront him while he was restrained. Meek closed the reflection by naming the block and marking the memory with the hashtag meekchronicles.

Together, the posts offered an unfiltered look at the environment that shaped Meek Mill’s resilience, blending humor, pain, and remembrance into a public record of where he came from.