Nas and DJ Premier have officially delivered Light Years, their long-awaited collaborative album released through Mass Appeal. The project unites two hip hop giants whose creative bond helped define the sound of an entire generation.

Light Years arrives after decades of anticipation, reviving a partnership that began in 1994 with Illmatic. Their early work produced iconic tracks including “N.Y. State Of Mind,” “Memory Lane,” and “Represent,” establishing Nas as a lyrical force and cementing Premier’s rise as one of rap’s most respected producers.

Their chemistry continued into the 2000s with classics like “I Gave You Power,” “2nd Childhood,” “Nas Is Like,” and “N.Y. State Of Mind Pt. II.” Now, Light Years extends that legacy with a 15-track lineup featuring a single guest appearance from AZ, a longtime collaborator and member of The Firm.

The album serves as the grand finale of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It series, which has honored iconic artists throughout the year, including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, and De La Soul. Fans can pre-order the Light Years Day Ones Edition 2X vinyl at shop.massappeal.com or purchase it alongside a limited edition Denim Tears collaboration T-shirt at the Legends Only Pop Up Retail Experience in New York on December 12.

Nas and Premier first hinted at a joint project in 2006 with a Scratch Magazine cover story. Last year, they reunited for “Define My Name” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Illmatic and officially announced Light Years. The album stands as a tribute to their shared influence, cultural impact, and enduring artistic bond.