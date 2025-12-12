Following his electrifying, sold out performance last month, record breaking, two time Grammy nominated singer songwriter and global Afrobeats force Asake is reuniting with Red Bull Symphonic to deliver the long awaited YouTube premiere of his groundbreaking orchestral concert.

Captured live at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, the special performance marked an unprecedented moment for Afrobeats as Asake took the stage with maestro Glenn Alexander II and a full symphonic orchestra. The result was a sweeping, cinematic reimagining of his catalog, blending the pulse of contemporary African music with the depth and power of classical instrumentation.

Across a 27 song set, Asake reworked fan favorites including Badman Gangsta, MMS, and a host of records that helped propel him into global stardom. Adding to the night’s energy were surprise appearances from Wizkid, Central Cee, Gunna, Tiakola and Fridayy, each one met with a roar from the sold out crowd and adding new texture to the orchestral arrangements.

Now, for the first time, the full performance is available to the world. The complete video debuts on YouTube in partnership with Red Bull 1520, giving fans a chance to experience the scale, emotion and innovation of a night that pushed Afrobeats into uncharted creative territory.

Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic set stands as one of the genre’s most ambitious performances to date, a bold fusion that continues to expand what Afrobeats can sound like on the world stage.