Snoop Dogg has officially joined Team USA as the first-ever Honorary Coach, marking a historic moment for both the rap icon and the Olympic movement. Known for classics like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and the children’s favorite “Affirmation Song,” Snoop will bring his humor, positivity and cultural influence to motivate athletes ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Snoop announced the role on LinkedIn with a Team USA-style headshot, embracing his new title with “first day of school” energy. As Coach Snoop, he will provide support, commentary, and inspirational moments to hundreds of athletes, expanding on the excitement he sparked during the Paris Games, where he became a viral highlight as a cheerleader, commentator, and torchbearer.

His first initiative is already making waves. The Coach Snoop x Team USA collection launches in December exclusively on Fanatics, with a portion of proceeds supporting Team USA through fan funding.

With his trademark charisma, Snoop Dogg aims to elevate team spirit while helping raise awareness and support for the athletes representing the country at the Winter Games.