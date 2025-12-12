Grammy-nominated DMV rapper Wale has teamed with Nike to launch the new “Ice” colorway of the Nike GT Future, a collaboration rooted deeply in Washington, D.C.’s basketball heritage. The campaign’s commercial stars Wale, actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, and standout point guard Ant Brown of Archbishop Carroll High School.
Directed by Pierre Edwards and executive produced by Kazz Laidlaw, the ad highlights D.C.’s long history of shaping elite basketball talent, referencing legends like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Victor Oladipo, and Juan Dixon. The spot ends with a close-up of the sneaker set to Wale’s track “Michael Fredo” from his new album everything is a lot., released last month via Def Jam.
The Nike GT Future “Ice” edition will retail for $200 and drops Saturday, Dec. 13, exclusively at select Foot Locker stores. A special activation will take place at Foot Locker Hillcrest Heights in Maryland, where Wale will appear before heading to Ballou High School to host a 1-on-1 tournament with Nike, Foot Locker, and The Next Chapter.
The campaign blends music, sports, and community pride, spotlighting the DMV’s lasting influence on basketball and inspiring young athletes to invest in their hometown legacy.