What will go viral on TikTok next? A trend forecast you can use to grow on TikTok

When you open TikTok today, you’ll probably notice one trend taking over your entire For You Page. Check again tomorrow, and you’ll see something completely different trending.

As Julius Tirrá, CEO of Celebian, puts it, “Social media has always been about metrics. The higher the metrics, the more valuable your voice is.” Right now, 81% of users say the TikTok algorithm shows them trends and topics they didn’t even know they liked.

Following trends also connects you with your target audience and potential followers. Did you know 67% of users prefer TikTok videos with trending sounds? Plus, 75% discover new artists through posts like yours.

Why Following TikTok Trends Helps You Grow

TikTok’s algorithm favors videos that use trending sounds, hashtags, and styles. When you use a trending sound in your video, the algorithm shows it to other users who have liked or watched videos with that same sound.

Many small creators grow fast by using viral trends. For example, one creator in the Bay Area posted a fun video with her dog that matched a popular humor trend. Soon, she gained millions of new followers.

Trending sounds are powerful. They act as signals for the algorithm and make your content feel fresh and relevant to your target audience. Using trends helps your videos reach more viewers and potential followers.

But remember, growing your TikTok profile isn’t just about getting views. Many creators buy TikTok followers to strengthen their follower count while using trends. Buying followers can give your account more social proof and make it look more active and trustworthy to real users and brands.

Top Trends Set to Go Viral on TikTok Later This Year

Each TikTok trend has the power to change your growth quickly. For example, Enchanted Scrunch went from just two orders a week to almost 500 after posting a trending video that reached 3 million views.

Some trends gain millions of views within days, so remember: the window for going viral is short. You often have just eight days to join a trend if you want your videos to take off.

AI-Generated Content & Filters

If you use TikTok often, you’ve probably seen videos with AI-generated effects. These tools help you create unique TikTok videos, captions, avatars, and filters easily.

AI-generated content includes anything created or changed by artificial intelligence. For example, you can:

Use AI speech to make your videos talk in different voices.

Try face swap filters to change how you look.

Turn your photos into cartoon or painting styles.

TikTok’s 2025 report shows that tools like Symphony have become popular. These tools write scripts, dub voices, and create avatars for your content. They make your videos look modern and futuristic, which attracts more viewers and potential followers to your TikTok profile.

Recently, creators have spotted new TikTok tool variants like the “lip-sync AI tool” and “AI voice translator”. These can translate speech in real-time while matching lip movements. Other platforms, like HeyGen, also offer real-time translation with lip-sync. This makes your videos accessible to a wider audience and boosts your follower count.

Companies like Adobe Research are developing advanced dubbed lip-sync tools too. Some of these have already been showcased in TikTok demos. If you want to use AI tools in your content, you can:

Make tutorials showing how to use AI Alive to turn photos into moving avatars.

Share AI-generated art, like cartoon versions of yourself.

Use AI filters to edit your video backgrounds creatively.

Interactive Live Streams

In 2025, there are many ways you can make your TikTok live streams interactive. These features keep your viewers engaged and make your lives more fun.

Some of the most common interactive tools you can use include:

Polls – Ask your viewers questions with sticker polls during your live.

– Ask your viewers questions with sticker polls during your live. Quizzes – Test your viewers’ knowledge on fun topics related to your niche.

– Test your viewers’ knowledge on fun topics related to your niche. Real-time challenges – Set goals or tasks that viewers can join in.

Polls let your viewers choose an answer and see the results immediately. Quizzes can include simple questions about your TikTok videos or trending topics. Challenges can be tasks like “first 10 people to comment get a shoutout.”

Creators who use interactive tools in their live streams often see more followers and better reach. These features help you engage your audience and show the TikTok algorithm that your content is worth promoting to other users.

You can plan weekly interactive live streams to build a loyal community. For example, host a quiz every Monday or a poll-based challenge every Friday. This keeps your viewers coming back to your page, increases your follower count, and boosts your engagement.

Hyper-Personalized “Identity Osmosis” Content

There are many ways to share hyper-personalized content on TikTok in 2025. This type of content helps viewers feel connected to you on a deeper level.

Some of the most common types of hyper-personalized posts include:

Mental health check-ins – sharing how you feel honestly

sharing how you feel honestly Personal stories – talking about your struggles, achievements, or growth

talking about your struggles, achievements, or growth Daily routines – showing simple parts of your day, like studying, cooking, or relaxing

showing simple parts of your day, like studying, cooking, or relaxing Value-based posts – sharing opinions on topics that matter to you and your audience

This trend is growing because viewers trust creators who are real with them. TikTok’s 2025 report shows that 40% of users feel creators are more relevant when they show their personality, and 45% feel understood when content matches their values.

One example is the #ProbablyNeededAHug trend. In this trend, creators share moments when they felt low or needed comfort, often with songs like Adele’s “Hometown Glory.” Many viewers comment to show support, share their own stories, or simply say they relate.

Social Commerce & TikTok Shop

If you use TikTok in 2025, you’ve probably seen videos with products tagged in them. This is part of TikTok Shop. It lets you and other creators sell products directly in the app.

You can use TikTok Shop to:

Sell products in your videos.

Host live shopping events for your viewers.

Tag products so people can buy them instantly.

This trend is growing fast because it makes shopping easy. Your viewers don’t have to leave the app to buy what they see. TikTok Shop sales have grown by 120% in the last year. Nearly half of social media shoppers buy directly on TikTok at least once a month.

Some common ways you can use TikTok Shop include:

Linking products in your videos so viewers can tap and buy.

Doing live product demos to show how a product looks or works in real time.

Offering deals during your life to give special discounts to viewers.

Using TikTok Shop can build your credibility as a creator. It shows your real audience that you are active in your niche and gives brands a reason to partner with you for future deals.

Niche Communities: BookTok, Gymrats, and More

If you spend time on TikTok, you’ll notice there’s a community for almost everything. In 2025, niche communities like BookTok, GymTok, and PlantTok are growing fast.

BookTok is where readers share reviews, favorite quotes, and book hauls. It’s powerful. Some books have gone from unknown to bestsellers just because they went viral on BookTok.

Gymrats share their daily workouts, fitness challenges, and meal prep routines. This motivates their followers and builds a strong community. Cooking and gardening creators also thrive on TikTok. They post easy recipes, harvest tours, and plant care hacks. These videos keep their followers engaged and help their TikTok profile grow through organic growth.

Being active in niche communities helps you stand out. It shows the TikTok algorithm that you have an engaged audience. This can boost your views, comments, and follower count.

Y2K & Nostalgia Revivals

Nostalgia is powerful, and TikTok knows it. Lately, Y2K trends have taken over For You Pages. You’ll see tankinis, butterfly clips, low-rise jeans, and indie sleaze aesthetics with messy eyeliner and band tees.

Why do these trends keep coming back? Many Gen Z users say old styles remind them of simpler times, even if they weren’t around back then. Nostalgic content is fun and aesthetic. It makes viewers feel good and builds an emotional connection.

Brands and creators use nostalgic edits to create a vibe that people connect with instantly. If you want to join this trend, post outfit reels with Y2K styles. Use throwback audio from the 2000s. Edit your videos with neon text and retro filters. Nostalgic content catches attention fast and often goes viral because people love sharing what feels familiar.

Humor Amid Chaos: WW3 Memes

WW3 memes might sound dark, but they’re trending on TikTok right now. These memes joke about global tensions in a satirical way. For example, creators share “WW3 outfit inspo” or funny edits about daily life during war times.

Why do these memes work? Experts say Gen Z uses humor to deal with anxiety and stress. Making light of heavy topics helps them feel in control. It also brings people together to laugh about fears they all share.

But you need to be careful with this trend. If you want to post WW3 memes, keep your humor thoughtful. Avoid anything that could offend or hurt viewers who are directly impacted. Tag your videos clearly as satire.

How to Stay Ahead of TikTok Trends

If you want to grow on TikTok, staying ahead of trends is key. Trends come and go quickly. Knowing what’s popular before everyone else helps your videos reach more followers and build your audience faster.

There are tools you can use to spot trends early:

TrendTok app – This app tracks trending sounds and hashtags in real time. It shows you what’s starting to gain views so you can use it before it peaks. Using this app can give your TikTok profile a boost and help you stay ahead of competitors.

This app tracks trending sounds and hashtags in real time. It shows you what’s starting to gain views so you can use it before it peaks. Using this app can give your TikTok profile a boost and help you stay ahead of competitors. TikTok Creative Center – This is TikTok’s official tool. It shows trending videos, sounds, and hashtags in your country or category. You can find it on the TikTok Ads website under Creative Center. This helps you create content that matches what your target audience wants to see.

Consistency is also important for growth. Posting often keeps your account active and your followers engaged. It shows the TikTok algorithm that you’re creating content regularly.

According to Lisa Tan, a social media strategist at Celebian, “Creators who adapt to trends within 24 hours often see up to 40% more reach.” Acting fast gives you an advantage over other users and helps you maintain steady organic growth on your page.

Should You Buy TikTok Followers to Keep Up with Viral Trends?

You might wonder if buying TikTok followers can help you keep up with trends and grow faster. Many creators think about this when trying to boost their follower count.

Buying followers can make your TikTok profile look popular. A higher follower count gives you social proof. It can also help you unlock TikTok features that require a minimum number of followers, like certain monetization tools or brand deals.

Think carefully before you decide to buy TikTok followers. Real growth comes from creating engaging content that attracts your target audience. Your goal should be to build a real community with real followers who watch, comment, and share your videos.

How TikTok Trends Influence Purchases

If you spend time on TikTok, you’ve probably seen videos with the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt. This trend shows products people bought after seeing them on TikTok.

Many users trust what they see in videos. They watch real people using products in daily life. This hashtag has billions of views. It includes everything from skincare and makeup to kitchen gadgets and books. Viewers feel like they’re getting honest recommendations instead of ads. This builds credibility for creators and brands.

Studies show that nearly 50% of TikTok users have bought something after seeing it on the app. This is common with beauty items, fashion, and trending gadgets. Gen Z users, in particular, are influenced by TikTok when deciding what to buy. Many say they shop daily because of what they see on the platform.

Use These Viral Trends to Boost Your TikTok Growth

Trends connect you to your viewers, just like gifts do on live streams. Following upcoming TikTok trends helps bridge the gap between your content and the people who watch it. It’s a simple way to keep your videos fresh, grow your follower count, and stay part of what everyone is talking about.

If you ever feel like your growth needs a gentle push, services like Celebian can support you. While you focus on creating content your viewers love, they can help your account look more active. This extra support might be what your TikTok journey needs right now.