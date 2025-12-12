CMG artist Zillionaire Doe returns with his latest single, “Racks On Em,” now available on all streaming platforms. The track showcases Doe’s signature confidence as he raps over a sample of Boosie Badazz and Webbie’s “Swerve,” reinforcing that the lifestyle he describes in his music mirrors his real life. Lines like “When u look at my pocket, racks on em” highlight the self-assured energy that has defined his rise.

Doe also references his recent project with the lyric, “Mr. 14 months, you talk about it, I’m the one that showed em.” Released in August, Mr. 14 Months features the standout “Back To The South (Remix)” with CMG CEO Yo Gotti, plus appearances from Montana 700 and Lil Dann, pushing the New Dallas movement forward.

The new single follows a strong run for Doe, including coverage on HipHopDX, UPROXX’s You Gotta Hear series, and REVOLT. After releasing his debut project Life of a Zillionaire and delivering hits like “Back To The South,” “CBFW,” and “Trap Motivation,” Doe officially signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label in January. Since then, he has earned support from Future, GloRilla, Rod Wave, and Moneybagg Yo.

“Racks On Em” continues the momentum behind one of hip hop’s fastest-rising voices.