Today marks twenty five years since Wu Tang Clan’s third studio album The W officially earned platinum status, a reminder of how powerful and unified the Clan remained deep into their worldwide takeover. Released in November 2000, The W arrived at a moment when the group had already become a global force, but this album proved they could still shift the culture with raw energy, sharp lyricism, and a sound only the Clan could deliver.

The W was a return to the dust, grit, and cold corner philosophy that made Wu Tang one of the most important collectives in music. RZA recalibrated the production, stripping things back to a darker, more cinematic feel that echoed the early Staten Island basement days. What emerged was an album that stood firm on street principles while still expanding the Clan’s reach across the world.

Tracks like Protect Ya Neck The Jump Off, Hollow Bones, I Cant Go to Sleep, and the smash single Gravel Pit became staples for fans who wanted the rugged wisdom and internal chemistry that only Wu Tang could create. The crew moved with precision throughout the project, with standout verses from Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and GZA, while Masta Killa and U God provided some of their strongest moments to date. The W also featured powerful guest appearances, including Nas, Busta Rhymes, Redman, and Junior Reid.

Commercially, The W outpaced expectations, debuting at number five on the Billboard 200 and quickly pushing past one million sales. The platinum certification was cemented less than a year later, reinforcing the collective’s global impact at a time when the music industry was dramatically shifting.

Culturally, this album is remembered as a stabilizing moment for a group that was balancing solo success, industry pressures, and internal challenges. The W proved that when the Clan assembled with purpose, the results were undeniable. It remains one of the most respected entries in their catalog and a project that continues to influence generations of lyricists and producers.

Salute to RZA, GZA, Ol Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U God, and Cappadonna for crafting yet another timeless chapter in Wu Tang history. The W stands tall twenty five years later, a platinum certified reminder that the Clan never left their throne.

Wu Tang forever.