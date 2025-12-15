Bobby Shmurda was involved in a chaotic altercation during a nightclub appearance in Minnesota over the weekend. According to Complex, the incident occurred Saturday night as the Brooklyn rapper performed at the MN Gold Room in Minneapolis.

According to eyewitnesses, tensions escalated after a person in the crowd allegedly threw a bottle toward Shmurda while shouting an obscenity in his direction. The rapper appeared visibly upset and exchanged heated words with the individual.

Bobby Shmurda was involved in a physical altercation. pic.twitter.com/4Im8V25RQh — BTM (@BossTalkMedia) December 14, 2025

Moments later, the situation intensified when several people rushed toward the stage, sparking a physical confrontation near Shmurda. Security quickly intervened as the venue descended into confusion.

No official statement has been released regarding injuries or potential charges. The incident adds to a turbulent moment for the rapper, whose live performances often draw intense crowd reactions.