In just a short time, Elizabeth Music Group (EMG) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing independent publishing companies in modern music. With a catalog surpassing 3,300 songs, a roster of 100+ global creators, and millions of dollars in yearly sync opportunities, EMG is rewriting what indie publishing can be.

Building a Modern Publishing Company for a Modern Industry

Founded in 2024, Elizabeth Music Group was created after its founder, TheZachMichael, saw firsthand how traditional publishing models were failing creators. For years, musicians dealt with confusing royalty structures, limited communication, and outdated systems.

Elizabeth Music Group set out to change that through:

Complete transparency

Fast royalty payments

Hands-on creative support

High-value sync pitching

Community-driven collaboration

Education-led development

This modern approach has attracted creators worldwide and positioned Elizabeth Music Group as a trusted partner for artists, producers, and songwriters across genres.

A Catalogue Growing at Record Speed

In less than two years, Elizabeth Music Group expanded its catalog to 3,300+ works, making it one of the fastest scaling independent publishers supporting producers, songwriters, and composers.

This rapid growth is driven by:

Strong word of mouth from creators

A reputation for transparency and fast payouts

Access to high value sync briefs

A global creative network that encourages collaboration

Elizabeth Music Groups catalog spans pop, afrobeats, hip-hop, cinematic music, reggaeton, EDM, alternative, trailer music, and more, reflecting a truly global creative identity.

Why Monthly Royalty Payments Matter

One of Elizabeth Music Group’s most praised innovations is its monthly royalty payment model, a stark contrast to the semi-annual or quarterly payouts common in publishing.

This model:

Gives musicians predictable income

Helps them budget and plan career investments

Accelerates creative development

Eliminates the financial uncertainty that many musicians face

Allows writers to reinvest immediately into studios, marketing, or collaboration opportunities

Some Elizabeth Music Group writers have earned tens of thousands of dollars, and because payouts were monthly, they gained access to that income much faster than traditional systems allow.

A Sync-Forward Strategy that Generates Results

Elizabeth Music Group’s sync division is one of the company’s strongest engines of growth. Through established relationships and relentless pitching, the team delivers briefs for:

Television

Film

Streaming platforms

Global advertising

Video games

Brand placements

Promos & trailers

Elizabeth Music Group’s roster has already secured prominent placements with major names like Netflix, Amazon, GQ, Hulu, BET Awards, and Six Flags, with more campaigns scheduled for release in 2026.

A Global Creative Community with Real Support

Elizabeth Music Group’s Discord hub has become a centerpiece of the company’s publishing model. Writers receive:

Real time sync briefs

Collaboration opportunities

Educational resources

Feedback and A&R support

Cross market introductions

Access to international writers and producers

Combined with 1-on-1 calls and CEO access, Elizabeth Music Group gives creators hands on guidance rarely seen at traditional publishers.

Positioned for the Future

Elizabeth Music Group’s expansion strategy over the next 2–5 years includes:

Strengthening its footprint in Africa, Latin America, Europe, India, and Asia

Building advanced educational systems for creators

Scaling sync opportunities with top-tier partners

Growing its global collaboration network

Empowering songwriters and producers with tools to monetize their catalog at a higher level

Elizabeth Music Group isn’t just scaling, it’s setting a new industry standard.