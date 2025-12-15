Photo Credit: Mike Walker MFidel Photography

DJ BAD THA PROBLEM is a professional DJ, and the Founder & CEO of the independent record label CERTIFIED HITz Music Group. Besides BAD’s roles as a producer and A&R, BAD has achieved significant success with mixtapes, which have garnered millions of streams. DJ BAD THA PROBLEM has collaborated with numerous independent, major artists, and brands. Including Bricksquad Ent., Short Dawg, and Duck Tape Ent. Additionally, BAD serves as the official DJ for City The Great and Southern Soul artist Poka Jones.



DJ BAD THA PROBLEM, whose real name is Eli, is an upcoming versatile entrepreneur in music. His journey into music was sparked by a documentary he watched about hip-hop and the music industry. This documentary helped ignite a passion that motivated him to explore DJing, producing, and audio engineering. From there, his interest in the craft led him to dive into various entrepreneurial ventures. Including producing numerous mixtapes for several years, radio, music production, video production, to eventually collaborating with several notable figures in the music industry.



One of the defining moments of his career came when he worked and collaborated with various major artists. He’s worked with Bricksquad Entertainment, Short Dawg, Duck Tape Ent., along with various independent artists. Not only did DJ Bad Tha Problem’s work with these artists solidified his place within the mixtape game, but he was also praised by his peers for his rigorous work ethic.



Among his most notable achievements, the impressive volume of mixtapes he has released has earned a great deal of attention. As of now, DJ Bad Tha Problem’s mixtapes have surpassed over 4.1 million streams, showcasing his popularity and the wide reach of his well-crafted mixtapes and production. His consistent release of mixtapes, mixes, and mash-ups earned him a loyal fanbase, as they value him for delivering quality projects.



On Sept. 24th, 2021, he achieved a significant milestone. He gained over one million streams on Audiomack, one of the major platforms for music discovery and streaming. It wasn’t until January 2024 that he was awarded a plaque for surpassing 1 million streams on the platform. This plaque highlights his dedication to his craft and his growing influence as a DJ.



In 2022, DJ BAD THA PROBLEM had the opportunity to participate in a brief interview and live performance segment, alongside City The Great, and ItsOnlyWrite. This led to being featured on Video Music Box, a well-known music television show hosted by Ralph McDaniels.



During the summer of 2023, BAD had the distinct honor of performing live at the “Capital One Summer Stage Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Special Edition”, alongside City The Great and ItsOnlyWrite. They shared the stage with a remarkable group of hip-hop legends, which included Special Ed, Kool Rock Ski, and other influential figures in the hip-hop community.



Beyond his role as a DJ, he remains an influential producer and entrepreneur. His leadership of CERTIFIED HITz Music Group has enabled him to play a central role in building and shaping his brand and further working towards cementing his position as an essential figure in the music business.



DJ BAD is also the author of HITz N Vision: A Memoir. An inspiring memoir that follows a young entrepreneur’s journey from New Jersey to emerging as an upcoming dominant force to be reckoned with in music. Through personal stories, BAD takes readers on a ride. The memoir intends to uplift aspiring DJs, artists, producers, and entrepreneurs alike. Demonstrating the value of hard work and dedication in pursuing one’s dreams. Published on July 28, 2025, by CERTIFIED HITz Music Group, “HITz N Vision: A Memoir” is available now at major online retailers.



Throughout his career, DJ Bad Tha Problem has shown his ability to build relationships and solidify his reputation both on a local and global level. Having an incredible work ethic and being a versatile entrepreneur are qualities that have led to his success, besides building strong relationships and aligning himself with notable artists and brands in music.



DJ BAD THA PROBLEM’s future looks even brighter as he continues to collaborate with talented artists, building his label, and brand.



