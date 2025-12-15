Russell Simmons Pushes Back on Kimora Lee Simmons Relationship Claims

Russell Simmons is publicly pushing back after his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, said she does not have a relationship with the fathers of her children, sparking renewed tension between the former couple.

In a recent PEOPLE interview, Kimora stated that she does not “have a relationship” with her kids’ fathers. Russell quickly responded online, disputing her comments and sharing his side of the situation.

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was ur best and only friend,” Simmons wrote. He also claimed he is the godfather to Kimora’s other three children and alleged that their relationship changed after a business dispute. “I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since,” he added, saying there are “two sides to every story.”

Russell also alleged that he was threatened with losing contact with his children if he pursued legal action. Kimora has not publicly responded to his statements.

The exchange has reignited public attention on the former couple’s long running personal and legal conflicts, which date back years and have frequently played out in the media.