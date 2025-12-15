On this date in 1997, Queens mixtape king DJ Clue released his debut studio album The Professional on the Desert Storm imprint in partnership with Roc A Fella and Def Jam. Already one of the most influential DJs of the mixtape era, Clue brought his street certified brand of exclusives, freestyles, and star packed collaborations into the mainstream for the first time, creating a project that helped redefine the DJ album format.

The Professional arrived at a moment when Clue was already dominating the streets with his Desert Storm tapes, breaking records from the hottest acts in rap while introducing new voices that would soon become heavyweights. With his first official release, he pulled together a powerhouse lineup including Jay Z, Nas, DMX, The Lox, Mobb Deep, Canibus, Nature, Camron, Foxy Brown, Noreaga, and more. The result was a project that felt like a full scale snapshot of late nineties New York hip hop, delivered through the signature Clue sound that had already made him a household name.

The album’s standout singles, including Ruff Ryders’ “Ruff Ryders Anthem Remix” and the star studded collaboration “Its On” featuring DMX and The Lox, pushed Clue’s reach far beyond the mixtape world. With its heavy rotation on radio and television and its dominance in record stores, The Professional was certified platinum by the RIAA and cemented DJ Clue as not just a mixtape legend but a major label force.

More than two decades later, The Professional remains a defining moment in hip hop’s transition from the streets to the industry. It captured an era, elevated the role of the DJ, and proved that the Desert Storm movement was built for the long run.

Salute to DJ Clue, Desert Storm, Roc A Fella, Def Jam, and the entire cast of artists who helped create this classic moment in hip hop history.