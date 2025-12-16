21 Savage continues the rollout for his fourth solo studio album with the release of the new video for “HA.” The visual arrives as the Atlanta rapper’s latest statement from What Happened to the Streets?, a 14-track project packed with heavyweight collaborations and sharp production.

The album features guest appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Young Nudy, and more, reinforcing 21 Savage’s standing as one of hip hop’s most consistent hitmakers. Announced earlier this week with a cinematic trailer, the project quickly generated buzz across the culture.

Production on What Happened to the Streets? is led by Metro Boomin, continuing the GRAMMY winning chemistry the pair established with the Savage Mode series. The album also includes beats from Southside, Spiff Sinatra, COUPE, and legendary producer Zaytoven, creating a diverse but cohesive soundscape.

“HA” adds another visual chapter to the album’s release, highlighting 21 Savage’s direct delivery and street focused perspective. With the album now in rotation and visuals continuing to drop, 21 Savage shows no signs of slowing down as he builds momentum around his latest era.