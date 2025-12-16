50 Cent and Jim Jones are trading shots again after Jones dismissed the Netflix series Sean Combs: The Reckoning as a “mockumentary.” The four episode documentary is executive produced by 50 Cent and focuses on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jim Jones made the remark during an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast alongside Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino. His comments questioned the documentary’s credibility and intent, which quickly caught 50 Cent’s attention.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent responded by targeting Jones’s finances and lifestyle. “These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000k for the space they are filming their podcast,” he wrote. He followed up with another jab, adding, “These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills.”

The post included images of Jones at the Roc Nation brunch and inside Gervonta Davis’ dressing room, seemingly contrasting high profile access with the accusations of unpaid debt.

In a second post, 50 Cent escalated further by framing Jones’s critique as loyalty to Combs. “I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him,” he wrote. He also shared an AI generated definition of the word “squatter,” reinforcing his claims and repeating the insult.

While the exchange largely centered on 50 Cent and Jim Jones, Maino stepped in to defend Jones and the podcast. Addressing 50 directly, Maino wrote: “Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell!. Fuck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch Nigga? Is It The Bitch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!!”