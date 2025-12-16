50 Cent says he is officially finished shading comedian and actor Marlon Wayans after the two exchanged social media jabs sparked by comments about his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The back and forth began last week when Wayans appeared on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show and shared his thoughts on the four part series. The documentary centers on Sean “Diddy” Combs and the growing allegations that led to his racketeering and sex trafficking trial. Combs was convicted in October and is currently serving a 50 month prison sentence.

During the interview, Wayans suggested that 50 Cent was “kicking a man when he’s down” and cautioned that karma could eventually come back around. Those remarks did not sit well with the “Many Men” rapper, who responded by mocking Wayans across social media.

Both men traded jokes on Instagram as the exchange gained traction online. Ja Rule also inserted himself into the situation, claiming he was 50 Cent’s “karma,” which added another chapter to their long standing feud.

On Friday, 50 Cent appeared to call a truce. He shared a short video mashup featuring characters from Friday, with Wayans’ face edited onto Red and his own replacing Deebo.

@50cent I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny. 🤷and I’m starting to think he a mook for real. 👀No more about him 🤨 gunitbrands.com ♬ original sound – 50 Cent

“I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny, he wrote. “And I’m starting to think he took for real. No more about him.”

In the same Cruz Show interview, Wayans also criticized The Reckoning for floating Diddy as a possible suspect in 2Pac’s murder, calling it an attempt to “create a narrative.”