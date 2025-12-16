Portland, Oregon artist Al P, a member of the Rap Group 174, recently traveled to Houston, Texas, where he visited the legendary Sauce Factory, a world-famous recording studio. While the visit alone was notable, it was Al P’s meeting with Big Trill—the controversial marketing manager tied to numerous scandals—that truly turned heads.

To be clear, the long-running beef is not between Al P and Big Trill personally. The real conflict exists between Al’s manager Big Deal and Big Trill, stemming from unresolved and largely undisclosed events dating back to 2020. Al P, who is signed to Big Deal Records, stands firmly as a soldier in that ongoing battle, representing his camp.

During the meeting, Al P presented Big Trill with an autographed copy of his recently released single, “Payload.” In return, Big Trill gifted Al P a pink Troll figure, said to have been hand-selected at the Troll Factory. The exchange immediately sparked debate among observers.

Some see the troll doll as a subtle act of disrespect toward Big Deal Musica. Others interpret it as humor—an attempt to lighten the tone of a feud that has now stretched on for six years. Regardless of interpretation, the symbolism was impossible to ignore.

Al P drops promo to his Single Payload on Hip Hop Since 1987

Make no mistake: the beef is not over. No alliances were formed, no lines were erased, and no sides were switched. However, this meeting does mark the first public-facing interaction between the two camps in years, and it may signal the beginning of future negotiations rather than continued silence.

For now, Al P remains locked in to promoting his new Studio Single, representing Big Deal and 174, while the larger conflict continues to unfold behind the scenes. Whether this Houston encounter becomes a footnote—or the first chapter of a larger resolution—remains to be seen.