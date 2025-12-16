Bobby B and Countdantez Release Stunning Visual to Trending Single “2AM” 

Multi-talented artist and digital creator Bobby B joins forces with the innovative Countdantez for their newest single “2AM”. A sultry, atmospheric record that captures the raw emotions and late-night reflections that come with chasing dreams and relationships in today’s fast-paced world.

“2AM” blends smooth melodies, heartfelt lyricism, and a cinematic production, showcasing both artists’ depth and versatility. The track is a smooth mixture of heartbreak, reflection, and rhythm. Let the beat guide you through the story

This release follows a major milestone for Bobby B, whose single “Like A Samurai” was recently featured in the critically acclaimed short film “The Xenogender”. The film continues to make waves across the international festival circuit — earning Official Selections at the Lift-Off Global Network and the Festival of Cinema NYC 2025, where it premiered on August 9th at the Regal UA Midway Theater.

Adding to its growing recognition, The Xenogender has also been officially accepted into the Scottish Queer International Film Festival (SQIF), screening on October 29th, and BELIFF (Be Epic! London International Film Festival). These continued accolades mark a pivotal moment in Bobby B’s artistic journey, cementing his growing influence across both the music and film industries.

Together, Bobby B and Countdantez bring undeniable chemistry to “2AM”, combining introspective storytelling with a sound that feels timeless yet forward-thinking. It’s a late-night vibe with emotional depth and a reminder of why these two emerging voices are quickly becoming ones to watch.

“2AM” is now available on all major streaming platforms along with the official music video!

About Bobby B

Bobby B is a multi-talented artist, digital creator, and musician whose work spans music, film, and visual storytelling. Based in New York, Bobby has carved out a reputation as one of the most innovative new voices of his generation, blending sound and vision into emotionally charged narratives that resonate with authenticity and depth.

His creativity extends beyond the recording booth — Bobby’s unique fusion of music, media, and digital art has positioned him as a forward-thinking creator with an eye for cinematic detail and emotional honesty. With a background in digital production and content creation, he consistently bridges the gap between artistry and technology, using both to tell stories that connect on a human level.

Bobby B’s 2024 single “Like A Samurai” made a major cultural impact when it was featured in the critically acclaimed short film The Xenogender, which premiered internationally and continues to earn recognition across multiple film festivals. His artistic versatility, combined with his ability to weave emotion into every project, continues to set him apart as a creator on the rise — one who embodies both vision and vulnerability.

As Bobby B expands his footprint across music and film, his mission remains clear: to inspire, innovate, and connect through creativity that transcends boundaries.

About Countdantez

Count Dantez is a rapper, singer, and artist from Brooklyn, New York, whose musical journey began with a passion for poetry and lyricism as a child. As a teenager, he transitioned from writing poems to recording raps, honing his sound through dedication and experimentation.

In 2008, Dantez spent three months in Canada, developing his craft before returning to New York with a new, distinctive flow. His early mixtapes — “I Am Count” (2010) and “G5 Propellers” (2011) — gained traction on the popular DatPiff Mixtape platform, earning him recognition for his lyrical prowess and originality.

From 2014 to 2016, Dantez began collaborating and networking with Spliff Star, Busta Rhymes’ longtime hype man, giving him the opportunity to connect with numerous A-list industry figures. His 2017 breakout single “Foreign” became a viral success, earning TV interviews and major international exposure after landing on Naijaloaded, one of Nigeria’s leading music platforms.

The song’s success led to invitations from African promoters and radio stations, including a memorable trip to Nigeria in 2019, where Dantez appeared on top radio shows, collaborated with Nigerian artists, and shot a music video during his birthday. His freestyle over Davido’s “Like Dat” attracted close to 100,000 views, further expanding his global presence.

Today, Countdantez continues to grow as a cross-continental artist, with over one million streams to his name and a rapidly expanding fan base across Africa and beyond.

Connect:

https://www.instagram.com/countdantez

Listen to “2AM” now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.