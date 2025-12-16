Hip hop artists Cash Cobain and Bay Swag teamed up with Manhattan restaurant Sei Less to host a special holiday celebration for 45 to 50 teenagers from Children of Promise, a nonprofit supporting youth impacted by the criminal justice system. The private event welcomed teens ages 14 to 19 for an afternoon centered on community, encouragement, and connection.

Held at Sei Less in New York City, the gathering featured a festive dining experience with the restaurant’s popular Asian Fusion dishes. In a standout moment, Cash Cobain and Bay Swag joined Sei Less co founder Dara Mirjahangiry in personally serving food, sitting down with the teens, taking photos, and engaging in meaningful conversation.

The artists went beyond a standard meet and greet. They signed phones and sneakers, posed for photos, and answered questions about music, life, and overcoming obstacles. Their candid advice and words of motivation helped create an uplifting end of year experience for everyone in attendance.

“Creating moments like this with Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Children of Promise is what Sei Less is all about. The holidays can be especially difficult for families impacted by the justice system, so being able to provide these teens with joy, connection, and a memorable experience to close out the year was incredibly meaningful.” – Sei Less co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry

In recognition of their ongoing support, Children of Promise presented Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Sei Less with an appreciation award honoring their commitment to youth impacted by the justice system.

The event reflects Sei Less’ continued focus on community driven outreach. The restaurant recently partnered with Fat Joe and Jadakiss for a Father’s Day luncheon supporting families affected by incarceration, further establishing Sei Less as a hub where culture, cuisine, and social impact intersect.