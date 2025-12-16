The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show starring Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg has officially continued on YouTube following the end of its 13 year run on HOT 97, which concluded on December 12.

The debut YouTube episode opened with Ebro and Rosenberg expressing gratitude to their fans, supporters, and the New York City media community for standing with them throughout the years. Both emphasized that they are in good spirits moving forward, noting that Ebro has worked with Apple for more than a decade, while Rosenberg continues to expand across several media and entertainment ventures.

Ebro explained that his longevity in radio was rooted in his belief that the show served a real purpose for New York City. He reflected on his history of using the platform to engage with politicians and civic leaders, while acknowledging the risks that come with discussing politics within a corporate media structure. According to Ebro, having strong political opinions in that environment is never without consequence.

Rosenberg was equally clear in his appreciation for HOT 97, stating that he would never speak negatively about the station. He described it as a permanent part of his career DNA and expressed sincere gratitude for the opportunities and experiences it provided.

Laura Stylez also joined the episode remotely while away on her annual holiday trip. Her appearance allowed the full trio to reconnect with listeners and show unity during the transition into this new chapter.

During the episode, the group discussed reactions to the show’s conclusion from several high profile figures, including Drake and Akademiks. Drake drew attention after commenting an axe emoji under Ebro’s Instagram post announcing the show’s end, prompting Ebro to share details from a recent direct message exchange between them.

Ebro revealed that at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Drake messaged him saying, “Die slower pussy. We got some shit for you.” Ebro responded by telling Drake to relax, suggesting that his frustration stemmed from losing to Kendrick rather than any real issue with him, and closed the message by expressing love.

Before sharing that exchange, Ebro also pulled up an earlier message thread from 2020, where both men spoke with mutual respect. In those messages, Ebro expressed pride in Drake, while Drake thanked him for his continued support. Rosenberg joked that if he were in Ebro’s position, he might already be considering legal action.

The episode also covered major headlines from the weekend, along with sports and entertainment news, as the team eased into their next phase and reintroduced themselves to audiences in this new digital space.