The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show has officially entered a new chapter, continuing on YouTube following the end of its 13-year run on HOT 97, which concluded on December 12. The show stars longtime hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg.

The debut YouTube episode opened with Ebro and Rosenberg thanking fans, supporters, and the New York City media community for standing by them over the years. Both reassured listeners they are in good spirits, noting Ebro’s long-standing relationship with Apple and Rosenberg’s continued expansion across multiple ventures.

Ebro reflected on his time in radio, saying he stayed because he believed the show provided a real service to New York City. He spoke candidly about using the platform to engage politicians and acknowledged the risks of discussing politics within corporate media spaces.

Rosenberg emphasized that he would never speak negatively about HOT 97, calling the station a permanent part of his career and expressing deep gratitude. Laura Stylez also joined remotely during her annual holiday trip to show support.

The episode addressed reactions to the show’s ending from figures like Drake and Akademiks. Ebro shared recent and past DM exchanges with Drake, prompting Rosenberg to joke about potential legal action. The trio also discussed weekend headlines, sports, and entertainment as they eased into their next era.