Brooklyn rap star Fivio Foreign is pushing back against claims that drill music has lost its momentum. On December 14, the rapper took to Instagram with a public service announcement aimed directly at fans, critics, and fellow artists.

Fivio Foreign says drill music is not dead pic.twitter.com/jJDlOVWACh — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 14, 2025

Captioned “Message to the drill community,” Fivio’s Story served as both a rallying cry and a reality check. “I’m not gonna let niggas say… Drill music is dead,” he declared. “I’m talking to the drill community.”

He then called out listeners he believes only embraced drill once it became popular. “Y’all only like Drill music ’cause y’all saw it was a wave anyway,” Fivio said, dismissing opinions from those who he feels never truly understood the culture. According to him, those same people have no authority to decide whether drill is “dead or came back.”

Turning his attention to younger artists, Fivio argued that confusion around the business side of music is holding the genre back. “Niggas sayin’ it’s dead ’cause niggas don’t understand,” he explained, pointing to a lack of knowledge around going viral, adapting creatively, and navigating the industry.

For Fivio, drill’s future depends on intention and execution rather than changing its core sound. He encouraged artists to “perfect your art, perfect your art” and “study what the people like.” He stressed that evolving does not mean abandoning authenticity, but refining it. His advice to “make your shit a movie” underscored his belief in cinematic, immersive storytelling.

Closing with confidence, Fivio doubled down on his stance. “Drill ain’t dead,” he said, brushing off critics as “bugging.” He ended his message the way he often does, with “movie time.”