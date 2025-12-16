Kimora Lee Simmons is publicly pushing back against Russell Simmons after he accused her of misrepresenting their parenting history, escalating a tense exchange across social media.

The dispute began after Kimora spoke with People magazine about her family life and parenting responsibilities. “Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time,” she explained. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

She continued by emphasizing her role as a provider and protector. “I am thankful I’m able to be there for my family in ways that other people or parents are not,” she added. “If I wasn’t this person, I don’t know if we would’ve made it or if we would be okay. It’s been very important to me to be strong and self-reliant, and to constantly be growing.”

Russell Simmons responded on X with his own claims. “I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” he alleged. “I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

Kimora quickly replied on Instagram, rejecting his statements. “My ‘girls’ are GROWN WOMEN,” she exclaimed. “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non extradition country? Go negotiate and Answer your Accusers.”