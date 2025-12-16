LunchMoney Lewis is ending the year with the release of the official visual for “Please Don’t Go,” an R&B-leaning pop record co-produced by J Mike and Bolooki.

Directed by King Infinity with assistance from Alexa Plotkins and Moses M Roldan, the video builds on the emotional tone Lewis explored earlier this year with the Meli Andrea-produced visual for “Buttercup.”

In a press statement, Lewis addressed the song’s theme of misunderstood love, saying, “Most of the time we don’t understand how our upbringing and home environment can shape our relationships as adults. Let’s all try to heal.”

“Please Don’t Go” serves as the latest teaser from Lewis’ upcoming EP KOSH, The Legend of a Simple Man, set for release via Lunchbox Records and AWAL.