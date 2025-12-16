Mariah Carey has once again rewritten music history. Her holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has extended its run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 to 20 total weeks, officially becoming the longest-running No. 1 song in the chart’s history.

Originally released in 1994, the song continues to dominate the holiday season across generations. It is now certified 18x Platinum by the RIAA, has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, and stands as the highest certified single by a female artist of all time.

Carey’s dominance extends beyond the single. Her seminal album Merry Christmas has been certified Diamond by the RIAA, marking her third Diamond album and further cementing her status as the best selling female artist of all time. The album remains one of the most influential holiday releases ever, continuing to chart annually nearly three decades later.

This holiday season, Carey launched her annual “It’s Time” video, directed by Joseph Kahn and featuring Billy Eichner, and recently wrapped her Christmas Time In Vegas residency at Dolby Live. The milestone caps a monumental year that included the release of her 16th studio album Here For It All, which debuted in the Billboard 200 top ten.

Looking ahead, Carey has been named MusiCares Person of the Year for the 2026 GRAMMY season, further solidifying her unmatched legacy.