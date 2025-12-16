Conway The Machine Enters His Prime With “BMG” Video From New Album

Conway The Machine says he is only now entering his prime, and he makes a powerful case with the release of the new video for “BMG,” a standout from his latest album, You Can’t Kill God With Bullets. The cinematic visual arrives as Conway continues an active and ambitious chapter in his long-running career.

Produced by Sndtrak and Chri$$ianity, “BMG” blends blaxploitation-inspired elements, pairing bold horn fanfares, pizzicato strings, and Fender Rhodes textures. Conway delivers an extended verse packed with confidence and reflection, crediting his influence while demanding recognition for his role in shaping today’s rap landscape. In the video, he leans into a Dr. Evil-inspired concept, performing alongside a mini-me in a single uninterrupted take.

Released last Friday, You Can’t Kill God With Bullets stands as one of Conway’s most expansive projects to date. The album features trusted collaborators like The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Daringer, and Apollo Brown, while also welcoming high-profile names including Timbaland, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, and AraabMuzik. A highlight, “Nu Devils,” features G Herbo, whose gritty delivery fits seamlessly into Conway’s world.

With “BMG,” Conway reinforces that his evolution is far from over.