Ronald M. Fraction Jr., known professionally as Ronnie2Real, is the CEO and Founder of Misfits Records Inc. rooted in authenticity, purpose, and lived experience. Long before carving out his own lane, his love for music was sparked by Life Is Too Short by Too Short, the first album he ever owned. That project’s unapologetic honesty and street wisdom still echo through Ronnie2Real’s approach to both music and life.

Before stepping on stage, Ronnie2Real doesn’t rely on rituals or hype. Instead, he centers himself by imagining being alone and vibing, a mental reset that allows him to perform with clarity and confidence. When it’s time to unwind, his drink order keeps it classic yet personal: 1738 on the rocks with a splash of Coke or Don Julio on the rocks with pineapple juice. Soundtracking his days recently is Devin The Dude’s “Do What You Wanna Do,” a song that mirrors his belief in self-determination and freedom of expression.

Style-wise, Ronnie2Real moves without comparison. He doesn’t subscribe to fashion icons, choosing instead to express himself on his own terms. That same independence has defined his musical journey from the beginning. His first song, “Keep on Hustling,” never made waves publicly, but it served its purpose by affirming his commitment to the craft. Despite industry pressure and the idea that artists should quit by a certain age, Ronnie2Real says walking away was never an option.

When it comes to values, Ronnie2Real is firm. Given the choice between cash or a perfect credit score, he would take the money every time, believing life should be lived fully and that cash represents freedom, stability, and control. His musical influences reflect a deep respect for Southern and West Coast sounds, citing Mannie Fresh, Daz Dillinger, Zaytoven, Too Short, and Freddie B as favorite producers. As an artist, he remains flexible, equally open to touring and recording, with the help of music mogul Zachary Huff, professionally known as Zoonieg, the owner of HiVolproductions, LLC and his assistant Chailyn Glover.

One of his most meaningful records, “Heaven Sent,” is rooted in faith. The song reflects God’s will and the genuine love placed inside individuals to uplift others. For Ronnie2Real, choosing money over fame is about responsibility, leadership, and the power to provide, not just for himself, but for his family and those destined to rise with him.

Ronnie2Real is currently