Saigon has publicly criticized Ebro Darden, alleging that the longtime radio executive used personal bias to impact artists’ careers negatively. In a recent Instagram post, the Brooklyn rapper reacted to Ebro’s departure from his longtime position, claiming it brought a sense of relief.

“The only reason I am happy to see Ebro finally out of that specific position is because he was definitely using his personal feelings to hinder people’s lives and careers,” Saigon wrote. He went on to allege that Ebro “single-handedly destroyed” what he had spent his life working toward, pointing to long-standing grievances tied to his own career trajectory.

The post quickly drew attention within hip hop circles. Fellow rapper Paul Cain commented in agreement, echoing Saigon’s sentiments and adding fuel to the discussion surrounding Ebro’s influence in the industry.

Ebro has not publicly responded to Saigon’s claims. The comments arrive amid heightened conversation about power dynamics in media and how personal relationships can affect an artist’s exposure and opportunities.

You can see it all from Saigon below.