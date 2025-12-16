ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

The Weeknd has entered a major new business venture with Lyric Capital Group, marking a significant moment in artist ownership and control. According to representatives for the artist, Lyric has invested in The Weeknd’s music catalog from its inception through 2025, while Abel Tesfaye and his team retain creative control and remain shareholders in the company.

According to Variety, the partnership is not a traditional catalog sale. Representatives emphasized that Tesfaye had no interest in selling his catalog, instead seeking a more innovative structure that allows him full freedom to execute his creative vision. Under the agreement, The Weeknd maintains control of both his masters and publishing rights covered by the deal, setting what his team calls a new standard for artist equity.

The venture applies only to music released through 2025 and does not include any future projects. The Weeknd will continue his longstanding partnership with XO, Republic Records, and Universal Music Group. His publishing catalog also remains administered by Universal Music Publishing Group.

While the financial terms were not officially disclosed, sources cited by Variety, Billboard, and Bloomberg earlier this year valued the assets at a minimum of $1 billion. Those reports were based on an estimated $55 million in net label and publisher share, suggesting a royalty multiple of roughly 18 times.

The deal further reinforces The Weeknd’s position as both a global superstar and a forward-thinking leader in artist ownership.