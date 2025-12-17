50 Cent has reignited tensions in hip hop media after calling out the Let’s Rap About It podcast, co hosted by Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East.

The G Unit mogul took to Instagram after the podcast criticized his Netflix docuseries focused on Sean “Diddy” Combs. During a recent episode, the hosts questioned the project’s credibility and intent, with Jim Jones reportedly dismissing the series as a “mockumentary.”

50 Cent responded with a series of sharp posts aimed at the podcast and its hosts. He accused them of owing money for the studio where the show is filmed and mocked their image and credibility. “These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast, These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills.”

Maino fired back quickly, sharing a photoshopped image of 50 Cent along with a long caption that blended humor with direct insults. “Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This Na To Hell!. Fck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G String In a Bunch Na? Is It The Btch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!!”

The exchange escalated when 50 Cent posted again, suggesting he might take a financial stake in the podcast. “I didn’t have this on my list of things to do, but if you insist I’ll make time. I’m working on buying the space where you film, and 50 percent of your podcast..you know I don’t cap..”

The public back and forth adds another chapter to 50 Cent’s long history of clashing with critics across music and media.