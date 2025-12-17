A$AP Rocky has officially announced his long-awaited new album, Don’t Be Dumb, set to arrive January 16. The Harlem rapper revealed the project on social media, confirming that the album’s cover art was created by acclaimed filmmaker and artist Tim Burton.

Rocky celebrated the moment by thanking Burton for helping bring the vision to life, calling the project a “movie” and apologizing to fans for the wait. The announcement immediately sparked excitement, marking Rocky’s first full-length release in years.

Rihanna quickly showed her support in the comments, writing, “Sooo f*ckin proud!!!! LETS GOOOO BABY,” further fueling anticipation around the drop. The couple’s public exchange added to the buzz surrounding the release.

With its bold title, cinematic presentation, and a January release date, Don’t Be Dumb is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about hip hop albums of the new year.