Gen Z, AI, and the New Creative Hustle: Frost School Dean Breaks Down What’s Next for Music

Byline: Wyles Daniel

When The Hollywood Reporter and the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami recently teamed up to run a nationally representative survey on how Americans think about AI, creativity, and music discovery, the goal was simple: get a clear reading on the cultural moment.

We spoke with Dean Shelton “Shelly” Berg, Grammy-nominated musician and dean of the Frost School, to unpack how these trends are reshaping music education, artist development, and the future of the industry.

“We wanted real data on how people are thinking about music right now,” Berg says. “Artists are facing a new landscape with AI, shifting platforms, and new expectations around compensation. This survey helps us prepare the next generation for all of it.”

As one of the leading music schools in the country, Frost sees these shifts up close. From AI’s growing influence on production and performance, to the way students discover music through TikTok instead of radio, to new conversations around how artists get compensated.

“Our goal with this survey was to shed light on how listeners across generations think about creativity, tech, and artistic value at this pivotal moment,” he explains. “The findings confirm what we have been observing: people have strong feelings about AI in music, and the industry is at a true crossroads.”

The survey backs that up: 52% of Americans say they are not interested in listening to AI-generated music, even from a favorite artist, and 66% say they never listen to AI music at all.

Gen Z’s stance on AI: curious and experimental but still rooted in musicianship

“Gen Z grew up in a world where technology and creativity are inseparable,” Berg explains. “Their openness to AI-generated music reflects a generation that is curious and experimental.”

Nearly 30% of Gen Z say AI should be allowed to create music without human contribution — far more than Millennials (26%), Gen X (15%), or Boomers (7%).

But Berg sees another layer in the data. “It’s also interesting that Gen Z’ers are learning to play instruments at a higher rate than their predecessors, which indicates their desire to stay in touch with human music making.”

Hip-Hop, R&B, Rock, and the Next Wave of Music Education

While hip-hop and R&B continue to dominate among younger and more diverse listeners, Berg notes another trend spotted in the data: a resurgence of interest in rock.

“Rock, hip-hop, and R&B have long shaped the cultural pulse of contemporary music,” he says. “These genres influence everything from production techniques to storytelling to the way artists build community”

At Frost, that influence is central to the curriculum. “These styles reflect the blend of creativity, collaboration, and cultural awareness that modern musicians should have,” Berg explains. “This means giving students the tools to excel not only in performance and songwriting, but also in beat-making, production, and the broader context that gives these genres their power”

He ties this directly to the school’s signature Frost Method, which “equips students to be versatile, future-ready musicians who can thrive in an evolving landscape.”

Asked for the single biggest takeaway from the survey, Berg doesn’t hesitate. “A clear takeaway is that the future will belong to creators who embrace versatility. Whether audiences are debating AI, exploring new genres, or discovering music through social platforms, the common theme is rapid and continual change.”

His advice for young artists is equally direct: “Young artists should prepare by building a wide-ranging skillset. Master your craft, understand the business, connect authentically with audiences, and learn to use new tools, including AI, thoughtfully and ethically.”

The full survey findings can be found here.

