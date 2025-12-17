Bronx rapper Kay Flock, whose legal name is Kevin Perez, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison this week following his conviction in a sweeping racketeering case. The ruling includes five years of supervised release and comes after a jury delivered its verdict in March. Perez is 22 years old.

Federal prosecutors said the case centered on a series of violent acts connected to gang activity, including attempted murder and firearms charges. Authorities framed the prosecution as an effort to disrupt ongoing retaliation cycles that they said endangered residents and destabilized neighborhoods throughout the Bronx.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Perez leveraged both notoriety and violence to exert influence. “Kevin Perez employed violence and his celebrity status to instill fear throughout the Bronx,” Clayton said. He argued that innocent bystanders were repeatedly placed in danger and that the rapper’s growing fame magnified the consequences of his conduct. Prosecutors also pointed to rap lyrics introduced during trial to support claims of intent and gang affiliation.

After sentencing, Kay Flock released a brief statement addressing supporters and the court. “I want to thank everyone who stood by me and kept me in their prayers,” he said. He also referenced the judge and his attorney, Michael Ashley. “Even though we are still fighting because it ain’t over until Allah says it’s over.”

Ashley sharply criticized the outcome, calling the sentence disproportionate. He noted that his client had previously faced a proposed 30 year sentence tied to a murder charge that later resulted in an acquittal. Ashley argued that seeking such a lengthy term for a shooting where no one was injured went beyond the evidence.

He also condemned the prosecution’s reliance on rap lyrics, saying it blurred artistic expression with criminal intent. Ashley confirmed the defense is preparing an appeal. Kay Flock remains in federal custody.