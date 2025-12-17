Facing their largest deficit of the Knockout Rounds, the Knicks closed the Emirates NBA Cup Championship with a stunning surge, defeating the Spurs 124 to 113 after trailing by 11 late in the third quarter.

Victor Wembanyama briefly took over, scoring 10 straight points in a rapid burst that electrified T-Mobile Arena and gave San Antonio control. New York never flinched. The Knicks responded with a 43 to 21 closing run, fueled by relentless effort on both ends.

OG Anunoby led with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 25 points and eight assists to guide a full-unit charge. The comeback turned early in the fourth quarter when Mitchell Robinson dominated the glass, creating second chances that led to back-to-back Jordan Clarkson threes and swung momentum firmly to New York.

JALEN & OG LED THE KNICKS' @emirates NBA CUP CHAMPIONSHIP EFFORT 🌟



Brunson: 25 PTS | 8 AST | MVP Honors

OG: 28 PTS | 9 REB | 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/QihqKCI19H — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2025

From there, the Knicks overwhelmed the Spurs with depth and discipline. Brunson controlled the offense, Josh Hart delivered a key block and triple, Tyler Kolek hit clutch buckets, and Anunoby drilled timely shots. New York grabbed 11 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter alone, more than San Antonio’s five made field goals in the period.

Down five entering the fourth, the Knicks outscored the Spurs 35 to 19, holding San Antonio to its second-lowest scoring quarter of the tournament.

Brunson’s performance earned him NBA Cup MVP honors, joining LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He contributed to nearly 34 percent of the Knicks’ points and finished the Cup with a tournament-leading 199 total points.

“We’re going to find a way,” Brunson said postgame. “We’re going to fight. We’re not going to quit.”