Whelp this just happened. Florida rap star Kodak Black is drawing heavy criticism after a December 16 video surfaced online showing the rapper delivering a rambling and controversial monologue touching on slavery, Black identity, and his own condition.

Kodak Black defends slavery, says he’s not mad about it, and claims that Africans should’ve never sold Black people— an estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly embarked on slave ships. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/H4uhrN6B3G — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 17, 2025

In the clip, which spread rapidly across social media, Kodak speaks directly to followers while members of his entourage stand nearby holding prescription bottles, including one that appears uncapped. The setting and Kodak’s demeanor raised immediate concern among viewers.

Throughout the video, Kodak frames his remarks as blunt honesty. “Black people, bruh, we pussy as fuck, bruh,” he says early on. He then pivots to African heritage, adding, “I love y’all from Africa, too,” before criticizing Africans who, in his words, “act like y’all better than muthafuckas.”

The most intense backlash followed his comments on slavery. “Y’all Africans should have never sold n***as, bruh,” Kodak says, referencing the transatlantic slave trade. Moments later, he adds, “I’m not mad at slavery ’cause white people was slaving people, too.”

The remarks were widely criticized for appearing to minimize the racial violence and generational trauma of American chattel slavery. Observers quickly drew comparisons to Kanye West’s viral slavery comments in 2018.

As the video continues, Kodak repeatedly references his condition. “Stay up man, I’m lit,” he says, smiling through slurred speech. He later comments on a liquid he appears to be drinking, saying, “I ain’t gonna lie, though, that shit taste good as fuck,” followed by, “That bitch so good bro.”

Toward the end of the clip, Kodak describes physical discomfort, stating, “I was burping the other night. Like, I had some shit that was stuck in my throat.” The combination of statements and visuals prompted mixed reactions from fans, ranging from outrage to concern for his well being.