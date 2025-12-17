Saquon Barkley is tapping into Philadelphia pride as the playoffs approach. Following a momentum-building win over the Raiders, Barkley shared a recent post soundtracked by Meek Mill’s new song “Free Smoke” from the Indie Pack (Vol. 1) EP.

The track name drops Barkley, making the moment resonate even more with Philly fans. Fresh off Meek’s hometown performance, “Free Smoke” is already gaining traction and feels like an early contender for a new Philadelphia sports anthem.

By pairing his post with Meek’s latest release, Barkley leaned directly into the city’s culture, blending football momentum with local hip hop energy. As postseason excitement continues to rise, the song’s growing presence across Philly sports spaces reflects how closely the city’s music and athletic identity remain intertwined.